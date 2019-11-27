A 36-year-old Ludington man was arrested on U.S. 10 near Brye Road in Amber Township Wednesday afternoon following a brief chase, according to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Kim Cole stated the incident began at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday when Mason-Oceana 911 put out a bulletin to look for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident on U.S. 10 near Brye Road. A description of the vehicle and a partial plate were provided to law enforcement, he stated.
At 1:54 p.m., a deputy patrolling U.S. 10 near Brye Road spotted a vehicle matching the description along the road with a female arguing with the driver, Cole stated.
"As the deputy pulled up to investigate, the suspect pushed the female away and fled eastbound on U.S. 10," Cole stated. "The female had reported to the deputy the vehicle had just struck her vehicle and the traffic light."
Cole stated it was a the hit-and-run at the same intersection involving the suspect.
"The deputy attempted a traffic stop. However, the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on U.S. 10 to Dennis Road, and then northbound on Dennis Road where the vehicle attempted to duck into a parking lot," Cole stated.
The man was arrested on charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated - third offense, two charges of hit-and-run and a charge of fleeing and eluding an officer.
There were no injuries in either accident.