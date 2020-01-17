MANISTEE — A former Manistee funeral home director will be sentenced in March after pleading guilty Monday to four counts of funeral contracts conversion in 19th Circuit Court in Manistee.
Denis Johnson, 69, was set to go to trial on March 4, but after pleading guilty this week, he will now be sentenced “as charged” on March 16. Each of the four counts carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and/or a $5,000 fine.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.