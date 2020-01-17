Today

Generally cloudy. High 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will give way to lingering snow showers during the afternoon. High near 35F. SE winds shifting to W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.