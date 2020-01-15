Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 28F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.