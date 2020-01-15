Nearly $650,000 has been raised toward a $1 million fundraising goal for Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital’s emergency department renovations.
In August 2019, Manistee Hospital launched a $2 million capital campaign to support major renovations for the emergency department that will enhance the patient and employee experience, and secure quality care for generations to come.
Generous support from Manistee community members, physicians, hospital and foundation board members, and hospital employees helped Munson Healthcare Foundations meet a challenge goal to raise $300,000 by Dec. 31, 2019. Those funds secured an additional $300,000 from an anonymous donor.
“Everyone deserves the best possible health care available,” said James Barker, president and CEO of Manistee Hospital. “Because of the support of the Manistee community, we will be able to continue our mission to provide the right care, at the right time, close to home with a newly renovated emergency department.”
The department’s last makeover took place nearly 30 years ago, when the delivery of health care was much different. Clinical staff care for nearly twice as many patients each year in a space that no longer fits the growing needs of the community.
The renovation plan will address patient and clinical workflow, safety, security and privacy concerns, accommodate state of the art technology and equipment and deliver an overall enhanced patient experience from start to finish.
As a non-profit health care system, Munson Healthcare pays for renovations through operations and savings, loans and philanthropy. This $2 million project will be paid for through $1 million operations and $1 million in charitable giving. Gifts of $10,000 or more will be permanently recognized on the donor wall at Manistee hospital.
Plans call for emergency department renovations to begin this summer. Community members are invited to join the effort to improve the emergency room experience in Manistee by donating to Munson Healthcare Foundations’ capital campaign.
All funds donated to this project will be used for the sole purpose of emergency department renovations the hospital.
Donations to Munson Healthcare Foundations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.
For more information about the capital campaign or to donate to the renovation, go to www.munsonhealthcare.org/foundations/manistee-er or call 231-213-1150.