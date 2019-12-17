MANISTEE — The Manistee Police Department announced Tuesday it arrested a 17-year-old Manistee male who was subsequently arraigned on five different felony counts and two misdemeanor charges in relation to a rash of incidents of breaking and entering and larceny.
Timothy Kozal, the director for public safety for the City of Manistee, stated that Kyler Smith was arraigned Tuesday on two felony counts of possession of a stolen financial transaction device, two felony counts of larceny from a motor vehicle, a felony count of receiving and concealing stolen property in excess of $1,000 and two misdemeanor counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Kozal stated officers from the Manistee Police Department responded to the area of Ninth and Ramsdell streets in reference to reports of vehicles being entered. Officer Jeremiah Haner and Sgt. Tom Bruce, with assistance from the Manistee County Sheriff’s K-9 unit, identified a possible suspect.
“Manistee Police determined that the suspect had broken into over 100 vehicles, through unlocked doors,” Kozal stated.
A search warrant for the suspect’s residence was obtained, Kozal stated, and more than 130 items were recovered that were stolen from vehicles throughout the City of Manistee beginning in early November.
Smith was arrested and lodged at the Manistee County Jail. Bond was set at $15,000, 10-percent cash or surety.
The Manistee County Sheriff’s Office and SSCENT assisted with the investigation.
Kozal stated that the police department asks those who believe they had an item stolen since early November that can be identified to contact the police department at (231) 723-2533.