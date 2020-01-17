Editor’s Note: This is part one of a two-part series on the Manistee Fire Department building.
MANISTEE — Sometimes, history is best preserved in a jar.
And so it is at the Manistee Fire Department, where a decades-old glass jar serves as a sarcophagus for slivers of grain that filtered down through its floorboards over the years, oats that were once used as nourishment for the department’s team of horses during the era that bridged the 19th and 20th centuries.
Fortunately, neither the jar of grain, nor the building, itself, have been lost to the cobwebs of time. On June 17, 2019, the majestic Romanesque Revival-style building that is still operational was officially recognized by Guinness Book of World Records as the “Oldest Continuously Manned Operating Fire Station,” in the world.
“Absolutely, we’ve been busy with visitors (wanting to see our station),” firefighter Daniel Reck said this week. “Between July and late October we gave many tours, sometimes multiple tours in one day.
“(Once the story came out), we saw a huge influx of people wanting to come in, people from many states, and some international visitors.”
