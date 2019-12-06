MANISTEE — A white powder that was in a returned package is being analyzed by the FBI after it was reported to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon.
Manistee County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Gutowski stated in a press release Friday evening that deputies were sent to the 11000 block of 9 Mile Road in Bear Lake Township after a subject reported receiving a package that was returned to him containing a suspicious white powder.
“The caller advised that he had mailed the package to a subject in Tennessee following an online transaction,” Gutowski stated in a release. “The subject in Tennessee returned the package to the original sender without opening it, and when the original sender received the package back, he observed a white powder inside.”
The caller, his wife and three children were transported by North Flight EMS to Munson Manistee Hospital for precautionary observation and were not exhibiting any symptoms, Gutowski stated. Hazardous materials personnel from Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department and the Traverse City Fire Department responded to the scene and following their investigation, found that the substance was not hazardous.
The samples from the unknown substance will be turned over to the FBI for further analysis, Gutowski said.
Also assisting the sheriff’s office was Manistee County Central Dispatch.