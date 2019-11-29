MANISTEE — Every now and then John O’Hagan happily plays the part of “Johnny O” – game show host – at the Manistee County Council on Aging Senior Center.
He’s a natural, too — energetic, entertaining, witty and only too quick to share hugs and handshakes with his enthusiastic “contestants,” before, during and after which he awards them prizes for the various games they win, almost win, or don’t come close to winning.
The long-time law enforcement officer and lifelong Manistee resident was selected this week to serve as an instructor at the West Shore Community College Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center, a position he is expected to take over after the first of the year.
In accepting that position to teach, O’Hagan announced his retirement this week from the Manistee County Sheriff Department.
“I informed my staff (this week) that I am retiring form my position as sheriff of Manistee County at the end of this year,” said through a prepared statement. “After 31 years here, I have emotions that are all over the place.
“On the brighter side, I have been offered a full-time faculty position at West Shore Community College. For those who know me even a little bit, I love teaching. I taught D.A.R.E for eight years, drivers education for 12-plus (years) and I even taught AARP Drivers Refresher for several years.
“I have had the opportunity to fill in at the college when they need an instructor, so really this is an amazing opportunity, which is bittersweet for me,” he said.
Daniel Dellar, director of the WSCC Criminal Justice program, said he couldn’t be more happy with the school’s decision to add O’Hagan.
