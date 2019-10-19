REED CITY — Mason County Central’s marching band received its highest rating in years at a competition Wednesday, Oct. 9, in a marching band festival in Reed City.
“(We) received straight 1 ratings from the judges for the first time in 20 years,” Central band director Tom Thomas said. “We have had 1s before in marching festival, but never straight-1s. Our last 1 was in 2016.”
Mason County Central’s performance this year includes music from the rock band Queen. Songs in the Spartans’ performance are “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We Will Rock You,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Don’t Stop Me Now.”
The effort by the band this year includes an alum of the program. Thomas said graduate Hana Smith, who is also the drum major at Grand Valley State University, designed this year’s drill for Central.
Other competing bands at the festival were Evart, Hesperia, Holton, White Cloud, Manton, LeRoy Pine River, Morley-Stanwood, Reed City, Shelby, Remus Chippewa Hills, Cadillac and Big Rapids.
The Spartans had their final home performance Friday night at Spartan Community Field in Scottville. They will again join with Ludington High School’s marching band on Friday, Oct. 25, for the final game of the football season at Oriole Field in Ludington. Thomas said the two schools will join to play “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” together.
“I could not be prouder of our kids and especially my drum majors, Becca Townsend, Brandon Dunn and Sawyer Frederick,” Thomas said. “They did an incredible job with this challenging show, and they deserve tons of kudos for their work.”