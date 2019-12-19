VICTORY TWP. — Chores done — a silly notion, as chores are never done on a farm — the family has gathered around the dining room table for Sunday dinner.
While a dish of mashed potatoes is passed in one direction with the gravy boat in close pursuit, a platter of beef is passed in the opposite direction followed by two or three dishes of vegetables and a plate of homemade bread.
And the family talks about the uncooperative weather, how good the crops are doing — or aren’t doing — how the tractor needs repairs, how the pesky wildlife is feasting on the corn and beans, about there never being enough hours in the day to get things done and about anything and everything that comes to mind and heart: school, church, sports, dances and, oh yeah, about the uncooperative weather.
In the spirit of a farm family breaking bread, the Mason County Farm Bureau (MCFB) hosted its third annual Farm to Table Gala at the West Shore Community College Tuesday evening, where anything and everything was discussed.
“It’s a friendly gathering,” said MCFB President Seth Earl. “The concept is to get consumers to sit down and talk with farmers about the issues they face every day, about their concerns. It’s very informal, very low-key.”
Earl said he the hope is for those who attended to share what they learned with their family, friends and others.
As the nearly 80 in attendance shared a meal of locally-featured products — the beef, for example, was provided by the Brown Cattle Company of Ludington — they talked about how the weather in 2019 was too wet and how it washed the growing seasons; how farmers grow their products with safety and surety; how packaging companies then present those products to the consumers with that same safety and surety; about an unending list of career opportunities the area of agriculture; about national and international politics in the agricultural communities; and more.
Then, after the supper, a five-person panel of agricultural specialists — local farmers, food packaging specialists and a milk inspection — fielded questions from the audience.
“This is a testament to the awesome community we live in,” Earl said of the gathering. “We want to have a lot of fun with this tonight … but we also need to take a step back and really count our blessings.
“One in seven people face hunger (in this country). One in five children lack proper access to food. Forty-two million people in the U.S. face a food shortage ... There are nearly one billion hungry people in the world (and yet) 40 percent of food produced, goes to waste.”
In serving as host and emcee for the evening, Earl delivered a sobering list of realities that affect farm life in Mason County and America.
“Farmer suicide rate is six times above the national average,” he said, emphasizing the devastating result of farms being lost to crop failures, foreclosure and more. That rate, he said, is a “50-percent increase from the 1980s’ crisis” when farms failed.
“Farming is not ‘just a job,’” he said afterward. “It’s a way of life, something that’s passed on (from one generation to the next to the next).”
His wife, Lyndsay Earl, who travels across the state inspecting dairy farms for their milk production qualities, sat on the five-person panel that answered questions from the audience.
“There are seven dairy farms left in Mason County,” she said. “Milk … is very temperamental; every tank that gets picked up is tested for bacteria. We want to make sure we take care of our product.”
Others who took part in the panel forum included Brad Brown of the Brown Cattle Company, Burke Larsen of Larsen Farms and Luke Pfeiffer and Vince Miskowsky of the Arbre Food processing business of Walkerville.
“Our goal on my farm is to make sure it’s around for the next generation,” Larsen said.
Brown noted that “technology in agriculture right now is phenomenal,” while
“The food that you eat is our livelihood,” Pfeiffer said. “We have to give you a safe, wholesome product … we’re confident that food is safe.”
What are a few of the more than 200 jobs in the agricultural-related field?
“We will need milk truck drivers, and we still need mechanics (to work on our equipment),” said Lindsay.
And so it went. The evening’s topics of discussion bounced back and forth like a family talking about this, that and all things in between, at the Sunday dinner table.
About weather, which makes or breaks a farmer’s harvest, Brown noted that the season has not been ideal throughout the year.
“The weather was a huge problem in 2019,” said Brown, “but it was consistent — it was horrible the whole year.”
The Michigan Farm Bureau awarded a grant to the smaller Ludington-based bureau to help fund the supper, which was co-hosted by West Shore Community College. Members of the WSCC culinary program helped to prepare and serve the meals.