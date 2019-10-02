SHERIDAN TWP. — Nestled in the heart of Mason County and surrounded by a patchwork of cornfields, pastures and a forest that stretches as far as the eye can see, a 21st marvel has been built. The Riemer Regional Public Safety Training Center will deliver state-of-the-art technology to current and future police officers, EMS personnel and, if all goes according to plan, firefighters and more. And if you think the West Shore Community College (WSCC) satellite building looks out of place with its surroundings, you’d be wrong — it sits in the perfect place.
“We probably couldn’t have built it in a more ideal location,” said Dan Dellar, director of criminal justice at WSCC. “It’s out away from all our other classes. We can do what we need to do, when we need to do it. It’s perfect.”
The new training center will celebrate its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday. A ribbon cutting will be held at 1 p.m. and the event is open to the public. The building was home to the West Michigan Regional Cancer and Blood Center for about a decade at the start of the millennium, before it was closed. Then, after sitting empty for a few years, it was purchased by longtime Ludington eye surgeon Andrew Riemer.
