MANISTEE — If music could be put into words of how artist Norman Rockwell painted the great American dream, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band would be called on to provide the soundtrack to that masterpiece.
Simplicity. Spirituality. Family and friends. Tractors and trucks. Old Glory and old folks. Meat and potatoes. Mix in some stringed instruments, hand clapping’ and whole lot of foot tappin’, that’s what the Dirt Band — just like Rockwell — is all about.
The Dirt Band, as it is called by those who have followed their storied career that began in the nightfall of the 1960s, will appear at the Little River Casino Resort Oct. 19. And though the show is sold out, no doubt those area residents who did get tickets are eagerly awaiting the country concert.
Country? Yep. And country rock, too, And bluegrass, and hillbilly, rockabilly, folk, rock, pop, R&B, gospel, soul, easy listening — you name it, the Dirt Band plays it. And plays it all, to note-pleasing perfection.
“Growing up, you spend thousands and thousands of hours alone, all by yourself, practicing and practicing,” said keyboardist Bob Carpenter, who has toured with the band for the better part of four decades. “There are no shortcuts. You have to put the time in. And then, when you finally make it, you practice some more."
