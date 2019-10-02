A Muskegon County man was sentenced to concurrent terms with the Michigan Department of Corrections for two felony charges Tuesday in 51st Circuit Court.
Michael Lawrence Wright, 41, of Norton Shores, was sentenced to 2 to 8 years on a charge of felonious assault and 18 months to 4 years on a charge of assault/resisting/opposing a police officer. He was sentenced as a habitual offender, third offense.
Wright was on parole for a third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge at the time of the July 28 incident, according to Prosecuting Attorney Paul Spaniola. Because of that, he will receive no jail credit for 64 days already served. The victim in the incident was Wright’s 20-year-old stepson that he (Wright) had pulled a knife on. The knife had a 3-inch blade.
Wright had been sentenced in Muskegon County on the CSC charge on May 19, 1999, and was still on parole when the incident occurred last summer. He had served previous terms for Muskegon County convictions of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in 1996; failing to register as a sex offender in 2010; assaulting/resisting/opposing a police officer 2010 and gross indecency between males in 2011.
“Despite all this, his wife is here today, supporting him,” defense attorney Al E. Swanson said. “He’s here to face the consequences of his actions.”
A tearful Wright told the judge “I need treatment for my alcohol addiction.”
Wright’s sentence will run consecutively to the parole term.