Due to a combination of weather delays and additional unanticipated work, the M-55 Cooley Bridge over the Pine River in Manistee County will not reopen on Nov. 2 as scheduled, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).
While crews from contractor C.A. Hull have completed the blasting and much of the painting of the bridge’s steel superstructure, inspectors have identified additional steel components that need to be replaced.
MDOT stated that the bridge work might not be completed until as late as mid-January, at which point the detour will be lifted.
Rick Liptak, manager of the MDOT Traverse City Service Center, said he understands that the extension of the work will be an inconvenience for motorists, but noted that completing the work will mean it won’t have to resume later in 2020.
“We understand the disappointment that commuters and residents must feel that the detour will remain in place for several weeks longer than expected,” Liptak stated. “While this is an inconvenience now, it should allow contractors to complete the work and not have to return in the spring.”
MDOT is investing $4.9 million for work this year, including resurfacing the bridge deck, expansion joint replacement, substructure concrete patching, strengthening steel components, cleaning and coating of the structural steel, concrete sealing and upgrading the bridge approaches.
In 2018, MDOT performed some initial structural steel repair and partial painting, which also required detouring M-55 traffic.
“We certainly want this work to be completed quickly, but we need to take the time to make all necessary repairs correctly to help ensure the Cooley Bridge can continue to carry traffic safely for many years to come,” Liptak said.
This work has required a detour of highway traffic on Snyder Road, Hoxyville Road, 48 1/2 Road and M-37.