LACA to host mosaic tile workshop for Legacy Plaza mural
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts and the City of Ludington are teaming up to create the Ludington’s Family Tree mosaic tile mural.
This community-oriented art installation will give residents and visitors alike a chance to create their own legacy in the city’s newly opened Legacy Plaza. Throughout the summer LACA and Ludington-based artist Mary Case will host a number of ceramic tile workshops at Legacy Plaza on the corner of Ludington Avenue and James Street, and at Mary Case’s studio Art By Mary Case at 329 E. Dowland St. During these workshops, participants will decorate their own clay leaf, apple tile, or even a tree trunk.
Add a family name, positive message or a creative design and your artwork will be part of the mosaic. The LACA staff will design a leaf for those not feeling crafty who still wish to be part of the fundraiser.
Tiles start at $50, with options up to $10,000 for serious donors. Proceeds from the mosaic workshops will be split between LACA and Downtown Ludington.
Workshop dates include:
• Friday, July 23, 4-6 p.m., Art By Mary Case;
• Wednesday, Aug. 11 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza;
• Friday, Aug. 13, 4-6 p.m., Art By Mary Case;
• Friday, Aug. 20, 4-6 p.m., Art By Mary Case;
• Wednesday, Aug. 25, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza; and
• Wednesday, Sept. 1, 5-7 p.m., Legacy Plaza.
To reserve you stop at one of these workshops register in advance at ludingtonartscenter.square.site/product/ludington-family-tree-mosaic/678. A limited number of supplies will be available for on-site registration. The Ludington’s Family Tree mosaic will be installed in the restroom vestibule at the newly opened Legacy Plaza.