Pentwater area residents have planned a celebration to mark the reopening of Longbridge Road.
Construction to raise the road was completed and it reopened to traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Mark Timmer, Oceana County Road Commission managing director. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3 p.m. Saturday at the center of Longbridge Road.
Timmer said that Longbridge Road will be temporarily closed to traffic Saturday so that the ribbon cutting can take place.
The plan for the ceremony is for residents who live on the north side of Longbridge Road to meet in the middle of the road with people who live on the south side.
“Everyone is coming together to celebrate the reopening and putting any of our past differences aside,” Timmer said in an email to the Daily News.
Mark Trierweiler, president of the citizen coalition Open Longbridge Road Now!!!, said in a press release that the event will include “much togetherness and fanfare.”
Longbridge Road was closed since the beginning of May due to the high water level weakening its foundation. With the road closed, residents of the south side had an approximately 9-mile detour to get to Pentwater, which was frustrating for many people during the nearly seven month closure.
Construction to raise the road began around Nov. 4 and was finally completed this week.
“People who for the last seven months could yell to a neighbor but had to drive for 20 minutes to actually visit that person, are about to have their nightmare vanquished,” Trierweiler added.
“The celebration is bound to engender some laughter and maybe a few tears, but the accomplishment shared by all those that pulled together to make it happen, that’s the feeling everyone will take away from this day,” Trierweiler said. “It’s a celebration that’s been seven months in the making and a lot of people worked hard for this moment, including the Oceana County Road Commission, whose extraordinary efforts resulted in the reopening before the winter driving season was upon us.”
He said that officials are invited to speak at the event, as well as citizens “to tell what the reopening of Longbridge Road means to them and swap stories about the closing.”
The Boathouse Restaurant nearby is expected to have specials for people who choose to dine there after the event, and festivities will continue there, according to Trierweiler.