The Manistee Civic Players opened the Michigan premiere of “Miss Holmes,” written by Christopher M. Walsh on Friday, Oct. 18. The production is being performed at the Manistee High School Auditorium and is directed by Ann Genson.
Playwright Chris Walsh, formerly of Muskegon, is a professional actor in Chicago, having performed with Steppenwolf Theatre, Lifeline Theatre, The House Theatre of Chicago and other theaters in the area.
As a playwright, he was nominated for a Jeff Award in 2014 for his adaptation of “A Tale of Two Cities,” while his radio play, “Fracture Zone,” won the coveted Bloody Axe Award in WildClaw Theatre’s 2014 Deathscribe Festival of horror radio plays.
“Miss Holmes” has been performed in Chicago, Cincinnati and Dorr County, Wisconsin, to excellent reviews.
Walsh will be attending the Saturday, Oct. 26 performance of “Miss Holmes” in Manistee.
In a time and place where gender roles are rigidly defined, Dr. Dorothy Watson and Miss Sherlock Holmes dare to challenge societal norms by providing a necessary, if unconventional, service.
Inspired by the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, this theatrical “fan fiction” re-examines the world of Holmes and Watson, exploring the added challenges and risks faced by these two iconic characters if they were women.
The Manistee Civic Players cast is headed by Devin McClure as Sherlock and Faith Dyga as Dr. Watson.
Other cast members include Laura Lambert (Lizzie Chapman), Scott Sturgill (Thomas Chapman and Michael Stamford), Zane DenHartog (Mycroft Holmes and Edwin Greener), Cheryle Morin (Dr. Elizabeth Anderson), Josh Gordon (Inspector Lestrade and Reginald), Mimi Stansell (Mrs. Eudora Featherstone), Joan Grew (Mrs. Hudson), Ron Grew (Superintendent), Lauren Hanna (Peggy), Amanda Pefley (Martha) and Eddie Akins (Orderly).
Ann Genson is a first-time director for Manistee Civic Players. She has directed many productions around West Michigan for several organizations, including Central Park Players in Grand Haven and White Lake Youth Theatre in Whitehall.
Genson has several acting credits throughout West Michigan as well. She and the playwright Bonnie Brown became acquainted while she was on staff at Muskegon Community College’s Overbrook Theater during Walsh’s time there as a student.
“It is exciting to be directing a play that is not only a Michigan premiere, but also written by a friend,” Genson said. “This is a wonderful script and, although it centers on the women of Victorian England, it is just as empowering for women today. I cannot wait for people to see it.”
Miss Holmes continues this weekend, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m, at Manistee High School, 525 12th St. in Manistee.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors 60 and older and $5 for students, and are available at the door or by calling (231) 723-7188.