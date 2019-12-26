Several options to Drive Safe-Drive Sober on New Year’s Eve
The Ludington Police Department will once again be coordinating with other area law enforcement agencies and towing companies for the Drive Safe-Drive Sober Campaign on New Years Eve.
Ludington will collaborate with the Scottville Police Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police Hart Post, Abrahamson’s Towing, Quinn’s Tires & Tows, Fier’s Towing, Oceana Auto, Ludington Mass Transportation Authority (LMTA), Mothers Against Drunk Drivers-Mason County, SADD, Ludington Beverage Company, as well as several area businesses, in an effort to make this New Year’s Eve’s another safe one.
The group will provide a free ride to anyone wishing to use the service. Reservations can be made by calling LMTA at 845-6218 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, and again starting at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
Area businesses can also call and arrange a ride for their customers.
The service area for this year is the City of Ludington, Pere Marquette Township, east to the City of Scottville, Decker Road, Hansen Road, and south to Conrad Road.
As in past years, Abrahamson’s Towing, Quinn’s Tires & Tows, Fier’s Towing and Oceana Auto will assist people who need their vehicles towed home, free of charge. July’s Rides is also offering free rides.
Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett said area law enforcement agencies feel that with alternate ways to get home and increased patrol activity, the result will be a safer, more enjoyable holiday, not only for those that visit the local establishments, but for every motorist on the road.
“Over the last 19 years, the Drive Safe-Drive Sober Campaign has been a great community-wide effort to make the New Year’s Eve a safe and enjoyable holiday,” Barnett said. “If your holiday plans include alcohol, all Mason County law enforcement agencies ask that your transportation plans also include the free rides to and from your destinations.”