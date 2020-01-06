State of Community Breakfast tickets available
The Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Second Annual State of the Community Breakfast, Jan. 28 at The Lake House.
President and Founder of the group Strong Towns, Chuck Marohn, will be the keynote speaker, and important updates from Mason County organizations will be highlighted.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the chamber’s website at ludington.org/state-of-the-community-breakfast/. Registration is required and space is limited.
A published and revered author and podcast speaker, Marohn who will come to share his message on economic development. He is the author of “Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity.” He is a professional engineer licensed in Minnesota and a land use planner with two decades of experience. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a master’s degree of urban and regional planning, both from the University of Minnesota.
Marohn’s message explores how communities can financially strengthen cities, towns, and neighborhoods and, in the process, make them better places to live. He will examine everything from urban design, economics and systems theory to psychology, which help inform this core question.
This community event will also feature status reports from various sectors of Mason County including: education, government, healthcare, community organizations, economy and environment. Attendees will leave knowing what’s new, what’s coming, what’s concerning and what should be celebrated.
A comprehensive State of the Community Report, which will include annual reports and updates from all sectors, will be provided to all registrants.
The State of the Community Breakfast will be held from 8 to 10 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28 from.
Cost is $20 to attend and pre-registration is required. Safe Harbor Credit Union and the Ludington Daily News are sponsors of the event.