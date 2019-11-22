HART — The Michigan State Police Hart Post is hosting an event called "Stuff a Blue Goose" to benefit those in need in the Hart and Ludington areas, the post announced recently.
Officials within the Michigan State Police often refer to the patrol cars they drive as a "blue goose," and troopers are aiming to stuff them with new toys and non-perishable food items. The event will be from 3 to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13.
"We are planning to have a Michigan State Police patrol car situated at the Ludington Walmart store in Ludington. We will have troopers at this location accepting the donations," stated Trooper Todd Goodrich of the Michigan State Police Hart Post in a press release.
"Our goal is to collect as many toys and food items as possible during this four-hour period," Goodrich stated. "All (of) the donated items collected will be turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution to the families in need."