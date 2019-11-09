A request to advance $3 million toward the renovation and expansion of Oakview Medical Care Facility is before the Mason County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Courthouse in Ludington.
The request is for a loan in that amount, which would be repaid to the county over 10 years with a 2.5-percent interest rate. The request is a memorandum of understanding between the county and the medical care facility’s board.
“Oakview approached us about the project a couple of months ago. They’ve got some renovations they want to do within the building. They want to do a small addition to the building,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. “Because the county owns the facilities, the project has to be approved by the county board.”
The Daily News was unable to reach Jannice Lamm, executive director of Oakview, Friday.
