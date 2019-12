Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND RAPIDS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR RAPID RISES FOR... KENT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... GRATIOT COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... IONIA COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... CLINTON COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL MICHIGAN... LAKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MUSKEGON COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OCEANA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MECOSTA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MONTCALM COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OTTAWA COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN... NEWAYGO COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... ISABELLA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... CLARE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... OSCEOLA COUNTY IN CENTRAL MICHIGAN... MASON COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MICHIGAN... * UNTIL 945 AM EST MONDAY. * AFTER 0.50" TO 1.25" OF RAIN FELL THIS MORNING, ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT INTO MONDAY MORNING IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE 1.00" TO 1.50" OF RAIN ACROSS THE REGION. THIS WILL LEAD TO AREAS OF STANDING WATER ON ROADS, FLOODED FIELDS, AND FLOODED INTERSECTIONS. NIGHTTIME DRIVING MAY BECOME HAZARDOUS WITH A RISK FOR HYDROPLANING. RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO BE HEAVIEST BETWEEN 1AM AND 7AM MONDAY. IN ADDITION, SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS MAY GO OVER THEIR BANKS AND LEAD TO NUISANCE FLOODING OF ADJACENT PROPERTIES INTO MONDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&