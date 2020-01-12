Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 34F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.