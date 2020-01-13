Barbara M. Klemm, age 95, of Ludington, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at Ludington Woods Assisted Living.
Barbara M. Soneral was born May 1, 1924, in Ludington, the daughter of Edwin N. and Alma B. (Berndt) Soneral. She grew up in Ludington and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1942. Barbara was married to Raynard Anderson on Sept. 6, 1947, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1997. On Aug. 2, 2002, she married William L. Klemm.
Following graduation from high school, Barb worked for Austin Construction Company while they were building Dow, then worked as a teller at Ludington State Bank. Barb and Raynard moved to Tustin in 1960 where Barb worked as a teller for Lake Osceola State Bank for 21 years.
Barb was a member of the Cadillac Women’s Club and the Cadillac Country Club. She was also a member of Augustana Lutheran Church in Tustin, where she was an organist for many years. Barb was a member and treasurer of the women’s group of the church, WELCA. She joined Bethany Lutheran Church in 2002 and St. John’s Lutheran Church in 2008.
Barb is survived by her husband, William Klemm; step- children, Gary Klemm, Don (Mary) Klemm, Ron Klemm, Sue (Randy) Miller; eight grandchildren and spouses; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Soneral Sr.; sister, Lois Fisher; special sister-in-law, Doris Gene Anderson; and many special nieces, nephews, and other family members.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elara Hospice or Childhood Cancer Campaign of Ludington.
