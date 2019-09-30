Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Rain. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.