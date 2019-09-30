Beverly Jean Comstock, 89, of Ludington, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
She was born Nov. 17, 1929, in Ludington, the daughter of Joseph and Jule (Bice) Albrecht.
Beverly graduated from Ludington High School in 1947. She worked many different jobs throughout her life, including being a seamstress at Brill Manufacturing Company and Wolverine Products, a cook at Don’s Pizza, and selling Merri Mac Toys.
The most important of all, and the one she enjoyed most, was being a homemaker. Beverly was very dedicated to her family and her church, where she served as the secretary of Awana for over 32 years. She was also a Brownie leader and served with several ladies’ groups.
Beverly loved working in her garden, doing crafts, playing the piano and violin, and dancing. She also loved entertaining her family and friends, going camping and her trips to Hawaii, Mexico, Iowa and Florida.
Beverly was an independent, generous, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
Beverly is survived by her children, Cynthia (David) Shira of Texas, Susan Erzen of Ludington, William Comstock Jr. of Rapid City, and Jolene (James) Erndteman of Scottville; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Edward Albrecht of North Carolina; her sister, Nancy Rodriguez of Scottville; and many nieces and nephews.
On Nov. 29, 1947, at the Washington Avenue Baptist Church, Beverly married William C. Comstock, who preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2002. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Albrecht and Donald Albrecht; and her son-in-law, Berton Erzen.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with Pastor Brad Bunn officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeshore Resource Network, 920 E. Tinkham Ave., Ludington, MI, 49431.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com.