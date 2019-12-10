Today

A few snow showers scattered about the area in the morning, otherwise a good deal of clouds. High 16F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 15F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with periods of light rain and snow later in the day. High 38F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 40%.