Carol Dea Bennett, 78, of Ludington, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. She was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 15, 1941.
Carol moved to Ludington at 4 years of age because of her grandparents, Lloyd and Eva Chaney, who bought Arcadia Resort on Upper Hamlin Lake. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1959 and remained actively engaged in hosting class reunions every five years until her death.
Carol met her husband, Bruce Bennett, in high school, and they started dating while in college. Carol attended Davenport University and she married Bruce in 1961. They lived their lives together for 55 years until Bruce’s passing in 2016.
Carol was well-known in the Ludington Area School District as she worked for the Superintendent of Schools Central Business Office for more than 30 years. She has always been dedicated to youth and served as the original leader of the 4-H club, and Mason County Saddle Tramps during the 1970s and 1980s. In that role, she helped start the Mason County youth shows so 4-H clubs had a place to practice before the county fair without having to travel to out-of-town shows.
Carol was loved and admired by many for her selfless caring and giving to others.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Downing; four daughters, Stephanie (Jim) Emms, Merrilu Bennett, Penny Bennett and Laurie (Dan) Hoffman; grandchildren, Jed (Kati) Emms, Jodi (Dusty) Green, Geoffrey Osmond, Eric Osmond and Brooke Bennett; along with three great-grandchildren, Spencer, Troy and Lexi Emms; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; mother, Mary Lou Wehrle-Armstrong; sister, Donna Mitchelopolus; son, Mark Bennett; and grandson, Bennett Hoffman.
The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. Her funeral service will be held at noon, with Father Mick Shriver officiating, and a luncheon to follow. All will be held at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, 3060 W. U.S. 10.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the LHS class of ’59 Scholarship Fund in memory of Carol Bennett.
