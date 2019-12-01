Charles Wesley Williams, age 87, of Ludington, passed away on Nov. 30, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory Baptist Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
