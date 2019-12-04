Cindy Lee Lemke, age 63, of Ludington, passed peacefully and courageously, surrounded by family following an extended battle with cancer.
Cindy was born on Oct. 24, 1956 to Clyde and Marjorie (Smith) Lemke. She graduated from Ludington High School in 1975 and was employed by McDonald’s as a crew chief/manager. She was a member of United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping, playing bingo, karaoke and trips to the casino. Cindy loved her cat, Bandit, and her special longtime friends Barb Stadles and Debbie MacDonald.
The family wishes to thank family friend Diana Harris for her help with Cindy during this difficult time.
Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Marjorie Lemke; her sister, Sandra Lemke; and her brother-in-law, Edward F. Baker.
She is survived by her sister, Sheryl Baker; her brother, Richard Lemke; her niece, Krystal Roebuck; her nephew, Kevin Baker (Jody Kreiss); her uncle and aunt, Russ and Mary Lemke; and great-nieces and nephews, Tiffani, Jocelyn, Savanna, Alex and Bailey.
The service was provided by Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. The family will hold a graveside service at Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.