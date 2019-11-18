Clark Earl Hamilton, 84, of Goshen, Indiana, died at 8:17 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Valley View Healthcare Center, Elkhart.
He was born Feb. 12, 1935 in Ludington, Michigan, to Earl and Ebba (Kjarulff) Hamilton. On Dec. 26, 1955, he married Joyce Ann (Hanson) Hamilton.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce, of Goshen; three children, Scott (Vanessa) Hamilton of Colorado, Heidi McRobie of Goshen, and Kimberly (Dean) Kraner of Long Beach, Mississippi; and five grandchildren, Shane, Collin, Sarah (Avinash), Olivia, and Grant.
Preceding him in death are his parents and brothers, Daniel and Jon Hamilton.
Clark was a 1953 graduate of Ludington High School. He served in the U.S. Army and was discharged in 1957. Clark worked in industrial engineering at Excello, then to Gemeinhardt Musical Instruments in Elkhart, Indiana.
He liked to do anything outdoors, including fly fishing and working on a charter boat in Michigan. Clark also enjoyed woodworking, even making things for each of his grandchildren, that they have to this day.
A celebration of life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
