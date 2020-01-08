David Charles Woodruff Sr., age 70, of Branch, died Friday evening, Jan. 3, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born July 31, 1949, in Detroit he was the son of the late Charles Albert Woodruff and Ruth Evelyn (Blunden) Woodruff.
David served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as an intelligence officer. He worked security for the General Motor Company. David attended Cooley Law School where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree.
He practiced law in Newaygo County before becoming the prosecuting attorney of Lake County where he retired from law.
David was a member of the Fin and Feather Club of Mason County and a lifetime member of the NRA.
He enjoyed working on cars, shooting skeet and trap, ham radio, reloading and trains. David was known for his good works. He volunteered his time as a scuba diving search and rescuer. David served in many auxiliaries in his church faithfully.
David is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Tonya Maurea Woodruff; along with five children, Carol Geiger N.P. of Ortonville, Col. David and Jennifer Woodruff Jr of Sparta, Wisconsin, Terresa Geiger of Waterford, Rachel and Kurtis Gibson of Kaysville, Utah, and Sariah Woodruff of Branch; fifteen grandchildren, Corrine, Zach, Alex, Colt, Finn, Chase, Mason, Nathan, Ruth Ann, Eleanor, Gretchen, Georgina, Tonya Maima, Helaman and Ada.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. It will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2853 North 72nd Ave., Hart, followed by an ice cream social.