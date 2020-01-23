Delores “Dee” Schmidt, 87, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Ludington Woods Living Center in Ludington.
Dee was born on Jan. 30, 1932, the oldest daughter of H. Alvin and B. Lucille (Crotser) Bradshaw in Ludington. She attended Marchido School and graduated from Ludington High School in 1950.
She married her high school sweetheart, Roy E. Schmidt, on Feb. 16, 1952. They enjoyed many adventures together in the 45 years that they were married.
Their life adventures led them to live in Cuba and Norfolk, Virginia, while Roy was in the Navy. They lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana, while Roy attended the Indiana Institute of Technology. They spent two years in Grand Rapids before moving to California in 1959, where they lived for almost 25 years. They enjoyed travelling and camping all over the USA and in 1989 they ventured to Brazil for the wedding of their foreign exchange student, Marilia. In 1983, fulfilling a retirement dream, they moved back to Ludington where they owned and operated Heritage Hills Mobile Home Village until 1995. After that, they built a beautiful home on Crystal/Hackert Lake. Later in 2000, after Roy had passed away, Dee designed and had built a dream home on Riverview Dr. in Ludington.
Dee worked as a bank teller and office receptionist before moving to San Pedro, California. She enjoyed being a mom, homemaking, sewing, gardening, serving in her church and with P.E.O. (Philanthropical Educational Organization.) After the children were in school all day, she was the church secretary in two different churches and then in 1976 became the manager of “The Sea” — a large shell and nautical shop on the Los Angeles harbor.
Dee was a talented lady and could do many things well. She cared enough to do things right. She put her heart and soul into everything she worked on and she loved to care for the elderly. She was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she enjoyed serving in the church office, the kitchen committee, the bereavement committee, and the welcome center. She also enjoyed attending many activities of her grandchildren and she absolutely loved babies.
Due to dementia, she spent 4.5 years at Cherry Blossom Manor in Hart followed by one year at Ludington Woods Living Center. Her family would like to thank each and every employee of these two care facilities for their tender care and love for Dee as she traveled down this path.
Dee is survived by her daughter, Dawna (Roy) Harper of Ludington; one daughter-in-law, Jeanne Schmidt of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren: Joshua (Stacy) Wright of Scottville, Bethany (Payton) Saunders of Pennsylvania, Rebecca (Mark) Hamilton of Ludington, Cassie (David) Sanchez of Texas, Justice Harper of Ludington, and Alyse Schmidt of Grand Rapids; five great-grandchildren: Kowen, Brooke and Shane Hamilton, and Anna and Addie Saunders; four sisters: Carol Hoch of Muskegon, Mary Ann (Clayton) Cogle of Ludington, Joie (Martin) Materkowski of Traverse City, Judy (Mike) Copenhaver of Ludington; one brother, Dan (Nancy) Bradshaw of Scottville; one sister-in-law, Barbara Kinneman of Washington; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dee’s memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington. Dee’s nephew, Pastor Bryan Copenhaver will be officiating. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Cremation has taken place.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Roy in 1997, her son Russell in 2013, and her great-granddaughter Emma Jean Sanchez in 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made out to the Alzheimer’s Association or Cornerstone Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.