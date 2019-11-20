Don Frederick Schroeder, 91, of Ludington, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, after a long illness. Don was born April 1, 1928, in Ludington, the son of Otto and Evelyn (Smith) Schroeder and step-father John Beyer. He grew up in Ludington, where he worked on his step-dad’s farm and enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors with his three brothers. Don was married in 1955 in Ludington to Dorothy L. Potter, and they enjoyed 64 years of matrimony together until his death.
Late in World War II, and as soon as he was of age, Don followed his three older brothers into the armed forces and service to the country. He enlisted into the U.S. Army Air Corps shortly after his 17th birthday and attended the Radio and Aircraft Instrument Landing Schools at Scott Field, Illinois, near St. Louis. Don was later stationed in Tokyo, Japan, with the Army’s 5th Air Force from 1946-1949 during the post-war allied occupation and rehabilitation of the war-torn country. His most interesting assignment in Tokyo was supporting the General Staff of General of the Army and Supreme Commander of Allied Powers, Douglas MacArthur. He spent much time at MacArthur’s Supreme Allied Powers Headquarters in the Dai-Ichi building next to Emperor Hirohito’s Imperial Palace.
Following the war, Don returned home to begin a career with General Telephone & Electronics Corporation, where he initially worked as a lineman setting poles and installing cable in the Upper Peninsula and northern lower Michigan. He retired from the GTE (later Verizon) Ludington office in 1989 after 38 years of service. Don had a green thumb, enjoyed his large vegetable garden, and the feeding of birds and deer at his Lake County camp. He was a Life Member and Past Commander of Ludington American Legion Post 76, Life Member of Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3460 in Ludington and a Charter Member of the Ludington Dear Brothers Association. In his younger years, Don spent much time involved in the Eagles’ competitive drill team, in American Legion post activities, and in several bowling leagues. Many weekends were also spent at the Ludington State Park and at the DBA. He took the greatest enjoyment in spending several days a week outdoors at his Lake County property for as long as he was able.
Don was proceeded in death by his parents, Otto and Evelyn Schroeder; step-father, John F. Beyer; and brothers Wilfrid O. (Stella) Schroeder, Marvin L. (Betty) Schroeder and Jack H. (Barbara) Schroeder. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children Kristy (Ron) Anderson of Albuquerque, New Mexico; Greg (Paula) Schroeder of Grand Rapids; and Andrea (Rick) LeMieux of Coopersville; grandchildren, Kurt Schroeder of Chicago, and Nolan Schroeder of East Lansing; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In honor of our father’s wishes, no funeral or visitation are planned. The immediate family will have a celebration of life over Thanksgiving.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations in Don’s memory to Harbor Hospice of Ludington.