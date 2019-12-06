Edward (Ed) Lawrence Zweigle, 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 5, 2019, at his home in Free Soil, Michigan. He was born Jan. 27, 1931, in Romulus, Michigan, the youngest son of William and Leta (Simot) Zweigle.
After graduating from Custer School in 1949, Ed was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was a Veteran of the Korean War and was deployed to Seoul, Korea, as a field radio repairman. During his time in the U.S. Army, Ed was awarded the Korean Service Ribbon with two bronze service stars, the United Nationals Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Merit Unit Citation.
Ed received an honorable discharge in 1954 and returned to his family’s farm in Branch. He later married Esther Glocheski on Jan. 29, 1955, in Scottville, Michigan, at the Redeemer Lutheran Church.
He worked in the woods with his brother, William, cutting timber throughout the region. He was also employed as the service manager for Montgomery Ward for most of his career. After the store closed, he worked as a service repairman for Custer Hardware and Chuck Houk Appliance and Service.
Ed and his wife, Esther, retired and moved to New Port Richey, Florida. He and Esther spent many years in Florida before relocating to Free Soil. He unselfishly and tirelessly cared for Esther for many years until her passing in 2017.
Ed enjoyed the outdoors, walking in the woods, deer hunting and fishing, especially in the U.P. For many years, he raised rainbow trout in the spring-fed ponds that he built on his homestead in Branch.
He was an extraordinary gardener. He enjoyed playing cards and he was a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan.
He was known for his wit and great sense of humor. He always looked forward to hosting family cookouts, which would include a spirited game of horseshoes, a bonfire and an icy cold Pabst Blue Ribbon beer.
One of the most rewarding and important roles of Ed’s life was being a father, grandfather and great-grand-father. One could always find him cheering on his children and grandchildren at their local sporting events.
He had a gift for developing and fostering a special and unique relationship with those he loved. He was a mentor, role model, confidant and friend to his family. They could always rely on him for support under any circumstance.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, William and Leta, and in 2017, his wife of 62 years, Esther.
He is survived by his brothers, William and Howard. He will be deeply missed by his children, Debra Kundrick (Edward Fontaine) of Lake Linden, Michigan, Juliann (Jim) Holmquist of Hancock, Michigan, Kelly (Bruce) Barnhardt of Scottville, Kim (James) Frashure of Gloucester, Massachusetts, and Warren Zweigle of Whitehall; 11 grandchildren, Fred Erickson, Sara Kundrick, Emily Lahti, David and Jeffrey Duquette, Matthew Zweigle, Aaron and Alan Barnhardt, Derek Frashure, Zachary and Ian Zweigle; and eight great-grandchildren.
Ed was a lifelong member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church located in Scottville, Michigan, and the VFW Post 6180 of New Port Richey, Florida.
The family would like to acknowledge Dr. Gadzinski for the special care that Ed received over the years, and more recently, Dr. Peterson and her staff, and Elara Caring Hospice during his courageous battle with cancer.
At the family’s request, there will be no visitation or services. A private memorial among family members will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096, the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Scottville, or Spectrum Health Ludington Cancer Patient Assistance Fund.
The Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center is entrusted with arrangements.