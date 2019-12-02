Edward Scott Iteen, 72, of Ludington, passed away at Mercy Health Campus in Muskegon, after surgical complications. Ed was born March 21, 1947, son of Warren and Harriet (Ames) Iteen. He grew up in Ludington, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing all sports. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1965. Ed was married on Nov. 19, 1971, to Jill Wright, enjoying 48 years of marriage.
Ed attended Western Michigan University, until he entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam in 1970-71. He received an “early out” to attend West Shore Community College where he met Jill.
Just after their marriage, Ed was hired to work on the construction of the Consumers Power Project, and then in 1973 began his career at Dow Chemical Company in Ludington, where he worked as an Electrical Instrument Technician for 30 years. After retirement, his wife suggested he needed something to do, so he drove a Dial-A-Ride Bus for the Ludington Mass Transit Authority for 6 years.
For more than 25 years, Ed participated in the politics of Mason County with an appointment to the Mason County Zoning and Planning Commission and also served as Supervisor of Summit Township.
Being a supporter of Ludington Schools was very important to Ed, and he filled many capacities, as player coach, and one of the most avid sports fans. Many trips following the Orioles basketball and football teams were in the company of his best buddies, the OMEOS, (Old Men Enjoying Oriole Sports). He also participated in planning numerous Class of ‘65 reunions, encouraging many former classmates to attend.
St. Paul United Methodist Church was an important part of his life where he helped chaperone several Youth Work Mission Trips, including Hurricane Katrina and Jamaica and St. Kitts. As work missions appealed to Ed and Jill, they joined the 29er’s Work Mission Group, for more than 20 years, taking their RV to all parts of the country, to lend a hand at youth camps and children’s homes.
In 2016, the stars aligned, and Ed and Jill realized their longtime dream to become Full Time RVers. After a three-month trip to Alaska, they liked to spend the winters in Arizona, especially camping in the desert at Quartzsite, where they joined the Great Lakes Chapter of the Escapees RV Club. Their many miles of travel have gained them countless new and dear friends.
Ed is survived by his spouse, Jill; three sons, Jeremy, Gavin (Erin) and Tyler (Nicole); four grandchildren, Taylor, Kayleigh, Hannah and Logan; two brothers, Gary (Barb) Iteen and Steve (Kim) Iteen; brother-in-law, Dave (Debbie) Wright along with nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Eloise Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul United Methodist Church or LHS Boosters.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Ed at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.