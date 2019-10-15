Eleanor Leah Miller, age 89, of Ludington passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 14, 1930 in Eden Township to William and Marguerite (Marrison) Everson. Eleanor attended Major School House through the 8th grade. She held various jobs and at the age of 16, she began working for the Old Hamlin restaurant where she met her future husband, Raymond Miller. They were married on Oct. 19, 1946, at the Free Methodist Church in Ludington. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. Eleanor often babysat for families in Ludington and when she was younger, she was an active member at the Trinity Evangelical Church.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Sally (James) Carter of Ludington; her two grandchildren, Matthew Ray (Kristen) Carter and Nicole (Mark) Buckland, both of Ludington. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Alyssa Gillis, Bradon Ray Carter, Rowan Carter, Trauvon Johnson, and Nylauhn Johnson; her brother Charles (Mickie) VanAelst. Laura Carter was a great help to the family.
Besides her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, and her infant son, Roger Ray Mille. She was also preceded by four sibling Don, Bill, Phyllis and Doris; and her four sisters-in-law, Grace, Donna, Marilyn and Carol.
A funeral will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends and family starting at 12:30 p.m. Eleanor will be laid to rest next to her husband and son at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville.
Memorial contributions in Eleanor’s name may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
