Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WINDS...GUSTING 40 TO 50 MPH OUT OF THE NORTHWEST. * WAVES...10 TO 15 FEET. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT DUNE AND BLUFF EROSION IS EXPECTED. SOME LOW LYING AREAS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG RIVER MOUTHS. PARKING LOTS NEAR BEACHES AND SOME ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE COAST WILL EXPERIENCE WAVE ACTION SPILLING OVER. THIS STORM WILL BE OF SHORT DURATION, 12 TO 18 HOURS, BUT IT WILL BE THE MOST SIGNIFICANT EVENT SINCE THE WATER LEVELS HAVE BEEN THIS HIGH. IMPACTS ARE LIKELY ALONG THE LAKE MICHIGAN SHORELINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. MUCH OF THE LAKESHORE HAS ALREADY EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT EROSION FROM HIGH WATER LEVELS AND WAVE ACTION, AND THE HIGH WAVES ON WEDNESDAY WILL CONTINUE TO EAT AWAY AT PROPERTY ALONG THE COAST. &&