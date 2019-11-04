Evelyn Marie (Henry) Ayers, 86, of Ludington, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
Evelyn was born in Downsville, Louisiana on April 8, 1933, the daughter of James C. and Susie C. (Tidwell) Henry. She graduated from Downsville High School with the Class of 1951.
While visiting her sister Dorothy in Ludington, she met the love of her life, Earl Ayers, Jr. and they were married on July 29, 1955 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington.
Evelyn had various jobs during her life, including credit manager at Montgomery Ward, owner of The Capri Wig & Boutique, co-office manager at Ayers Plumbing & Heating, and also as a counter clerk at NSI cleaners, where she was known as the “Queen of Saturdays” for 15 years after which she fully retired. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and past president of the Ludington Zonta Club.
Over the years, Evelyn enjoyed dancing the night away with her beloved Earl, fall mushroom hunting, flower and vegetable gardening, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, sewing, knitting, cooking and baking. She loved being with her children, but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her entire family and close friends.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Kim) VanNortwick of Ludington, and Sarah (Billy) Buck of Pentwater; six grandchildren, Cody Buck of Ludington, Joseph VanNortwick of Pentwater, Matthew (Alicia) VanNortwick of Saginaw, Spencer (Samara) Buck of Muskegon, Garrett Buck of Ludington, and Brooklyn Buck of Ludington; four great-grandchildren, Chase and Bryce Buck of Ludington, and Eli and Alexis VanNortwick of Saginaw; extended family, the Carter’s of Sebewaing; her sister, Mary Moore of West Monroe, Louisiana; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends also survive.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Earl Ayers, Jr.; her parents; siblings, Dorothy Paukstis, Erma Jean Antley, Reacy Henry and Alice Collins.
A memorial service for Evelyn Marie (Henry) Ayers will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington, with the Rev. Richard Collin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. A luncheon will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Evelyn’s memory may consider a gift to the Scottville Area Senior Center Service Improvement Fund or St. John’s Lutheran Church.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Oak Grove Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Ludington.