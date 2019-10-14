Frances Margaret Foster, age 93, died peacefully at her Ludington Woods apartment on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Frances Chapin married Robert William “Red” Foster on July 7, 1945. They shared 63 years. Her husband’s career with C&O/Chessie System/CSX took them from Peru, Indiana, to Saginaw, Flint, Bridgeport, Plymouth and Ludington as well as Chicago. After Bob’s retirement they returned to Ludington and eventually gave up their Ludington home to settle in Homosassa, Florida. Frances moved back to Ludington to be close to her daughter, Cindy, several years after Robert’s death in 2007.
Bob and Fran were both avid golfers. Frances hit at least two holes-in-one during the years she golfed. She was also an excellent bridge player. She loved teaching her friend, Roxanne, how to play during her years as a resident of Village Haus in Ludington. She loved being entertained by her great grandchildren in Ludington and was especially close to “her baby,” River Bonneau, who was only 6 months old when she moved back to Ludington in 2012.
Frances was born in Miami County, Indiana, on February 13, 1926, to Randall Scott and Ruth Donaldson Chapin. Her parents, as well as siblings Richard, Wilton and Kenneth Chapin and Miriam Knauff and daughter-in-law Valerie Kay Metzler Foster predeceased Frances. A sister, Norma Lee Sterling of Fort Wayne, Indiana, survives.
Frances is survived by three children, Candace (Jack) Wait, Fredericksburg, Texas; Cynthia (Michael) Genter, Ludington; and David Foster, Gold Canyon, Arizona. Grandchildren are Janna Stellwag, Lansing; Jeremy Bonneau, Traverse City; and Robert Michael Foster, Mesa, Arizona. Step-grandchildren Jacques Wait, Erica (Brennan) Miller, Patrick (Katrina) Genter and Kimberly Genter. Great grandchildren are River Bonneau of Ludington and Lucas and Eva Foster of Mesa, Arizona. Step great grandchildren are Zachary, Ayden, Mayce, Jackson, Myles, Brielle, Grace.
Frances’ family is very grateful to the staff at Village Haus/Manor, Ludington Woods and Elara Hospice for their care and kindness during her stay with them.
At Frances’ request, there will be no services.