Frank Rorup Petersen, age 97, of Ludington, passed away on Thursday Oct. 10, 2019. He was born on Dec. 6, 1921, at home in Mason County to the late George R. and Thora (Kofoed) Petersen both of whom were immigrants from Denmark. Frank attended Eagle School through the eighth grade and later graduated from Ludington High School in 1940.
At age 14 he went to work for Nordine’s Greenhouse. He worked there for a number of years before leaving to work at the Star Watchcase. After leaving the Watchcase he worked for Matson’s Grocery. During the war years he left Matson’s to work at the Norge Plant in Muskegon helping turn out war materials for our forces. After the war, he returned to Matson’s in Ludington, ultimately purchasing it and operating it as Frank’s Grocery until 1955. At that time he sold the store to become a road salesman for Patrick Cudahay Meats in the West Michigan area. In 1959, he went to work selling insurance for a brief time for New York Life Ins. Co. before leaving to do the same for Metropolitan Life Ins. Co. for the next 22 years, finally retiring in 1981.
On Sept. 6, 1947, Frank married Evelyn LeSarge who preceded him in death in February 2007. He was a lifetime member of The Ludington Community Church, serving on several church boards. He was also a member of The Loyal Order of Elks, Lincoln Hills Golf Course, Ludington Optimist and served on the Ludington Building Authority Board. He was also a loyal and avid fan of Ludington Orioles sports programs.
Frank will be remembered for his sense of humor and fellowship with others.
Frank was very proud of and devoted to his family. He is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Sue) Petersen of Montague and Michael Petersen of Ludington; daughters, Lynn Wolfe (Gary) Vander Wall and Laurie Petersen-Young both of Ludington; and grandchildren, Kelley Petersen of Muskegon, Chad (Becky) Petersen of Montague, Andrea (Joe) Knowles of Ludington, Adam Wolfe of Ludington, Daniel (Barbie) Young of Jenison and Christopher Young of Summerfield, Fla. He also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Karson and GraceLynn Knowles, Owen and Eli Petersen and Joshua Young; and his sister, Darlene Yaskanin of Grand Blanc.
Frank was preceded in death by his siblings, Elna (John) Secord, Catherine (Ed) Tomczak, George (Jeanette) Petersen and Madelyn (Roger) Mansfield; brother-in-law, George Yaskanin; and son-in-law, Eugene Wolfe.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Community Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society, Hospice of Michigan or Community Foundation for Mason County (memo line: Frank R. Petersen Community Fund).
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.