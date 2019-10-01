Gary Ellis Haiss, 78, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 17, 1941, in Flint, the son of Orville and Kathleen (Brown) Haiss.
Gary was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing, a hard worker that worked his whole life to provide for his family, and a loving family man that lived for his wife, children, and grandchildren, never missing any of their sporting events.
Later in life he found joy in feeding birds and wildlife.
On Sept. 2, 1961, Gary married Joan Dickenson, who survives him. He is also survived by his children, Duane (Robin) Haiss, Gary Haiss, Ronald (Christa) Haiss, James (Robbin) Haiss, Daniel (Rebecca) Haiss, JoAnna (Richard) Story, Michael Haiss, Joanie (Aaron) Boerema, and Kim Kipen; grandchildren, Linzie (Doug) Tiffany, Kala (Marty) Stakenas, Carly (Brian) Lefler, Renee Cash, Dillon Cash, Amanda Haiss, Christian Haiss, Cole Christopher, Jessica Bruesch, Morgan Haywood, Jarod Haywood, Anthony Hebner, Emily Haiss, Jayson Haiss, McKinsey Haiss, Daniel Haiss, Zachary Perysian, Riley Perysian, Nathaniel Story, Haley Story, Anna Story, KateLynn Woodworth, Harley Boerema, and Brielle Boerema; great-grandchildren, Grace Lefler, Addison Lefler, Lincoln Lefler, Henry Tiffany, Maddox Stakenas, Kyngston Stakenas, Braylee Maniscaico, Renesmae Hamilton, Lyria Hamilton, and Elliot Siegelstrom.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Kathleen Haiss; sister, Joan Eppinger; in-laws, Clyde and Priscilla Dickenson; grandson, Matthew Gunnar Haiss; and brother-in-laws, Duane Dickenson, Raymond Dickenson, and Ronald Dickenson.
A memorial celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Pentwater VFW, 8440 N. Business 31, Pentwater MI, 49449.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com.