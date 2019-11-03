Gerald “Jerry” Howe, age 79, of Ludington, passed away on Oct. 30, 2019.
Jerry was born on Sept. 23, 1940 in Ludington, the son of Noel and Marie (Geil) Howe. He attended Ludington High School and worked as a precision tool grinder for Harrington Tool Company from 1967 until retiring in 2005. While at Harrington, Jerry enjoyed his time on the baseball league. On June 15, 1963, he was wed to Karen Peterson. Together they raised three children.
Jerry was a supportive and encouraging father. He coached Little League while his children played and he passed on his great work ethic. Jerry was a loving and affectionate husband. He and Karen had a lot of fun traveling throughout the United States. Jerry would never fly, which meant long road trips filled with wonderful memories. Many of the trips included taking their West Highland Terriers to dog shows, where their little Katie became a champion at only 10 months!
Jerry was a member of Danish Brotherhood where he volunteered as a bartender for several years. He enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen Howe; son, Mark Howe; daughter, Cherie (Sam) Hernandez; grandchildren, Jacob Howe, Aubrey Howe, Samuel Hernandez, and Alexis (Curtis) Shepard; brother, Dennis (Joyce) Howe; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Marie Howe; son, Matthew Howe; siblings, Jacqueline Howe and Noel Howe Jr.; and their beloved dogs, Katie and Mandy.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, with Rev. Richard Collin presiding. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Danish Brotherhood Scholarship Fund.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.