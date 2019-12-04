Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening. Overcast late. Low 32F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 36F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.