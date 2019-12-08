Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. High 43F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High around 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.