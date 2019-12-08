Helen M. Merkey, age 97, of Free Soil, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital surrounded by her family.
She was born on Jan. 10, 1922 in Free Soil, daughter of the late Albert G. and Anna (Treml) Fend. Having been born on the family farm, Helen was always a “Farm Girl” at heart. She was a graduate of Free Soil High School.
Helen married Carl R. Merkey Sr. on Sept. 27, 1947 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 1996.
She spent most of her life taking care of their home and raising their family. She loved spending time with her brother and sister. Having been raised on a farm, she loved growing vegetables in her garden and then enjoyed cooking and canning them for her family and friends. Helen also enjoyed reading, going to yard and garage sales, playing bingo at the Free Soil Community Senior Center, crocheting and playing pinochle and, lastly, taking the “occasional” trip to the casino. She served as the Grant Township Clerk for many years. Helen was a member of the Divine Mercy Parish (Guardian Angels Catholic Church) of Manistee.
She is survived by three daughters and two sons -in-law, Dorothy and David Barker of Ludington, Mary Jo and Alan Janowiak of Free Soil and Diane Pickard of Free Soil, her son and daughter in-law, Carl and Wendy Merkey Jr. of Free Soil; nine grandchildren, Tristin Pickard, Corey Pickard, Rusty (Amanda) Merkey, Andy (Elise) Merkey, Kim Merkey (Aric Maser), Rexx (Maria) Janowiak, Nicole (Curtis) Smith, Heidi (Adam) Knudsen and Casey Janowiak; nine great-grandchildren, and her brother Albert “Sonny” Fend Jr. of Free Soil. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
Helen was also preceded in death by her infant sister Irene Fend, her sister and brother in-law, Doris and Joseph Papes, and her sister in-law, Bernadine Fend.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manistee with Reverend Zeljko Guberovic celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery also in Manistee.