Ida Pearl (Hale) VanDerZanden, 95, of Hart, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Oceana County Medical Care Facility. She was born June 9, 1924, in Hart, the daughter of Peter Phillip and Rosa Caroline (Budde) Hale.
Ida had many joys in life, including gardening, sewing, and visits with coffee. She was a former 4-H leader and member of St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church.
Ida is survived by her children, Rose (Frank) Nixon, John (Donna) VanDerZanden, Victor “Joe” VanDerZanden, Robert VanDerZanden, Mary VanDerZanden, Sue Ann (Don) Farmer, Thomas (Bonnie) VanDerZanden, Kathy Jacobs, Edward VanDerZanden, Karen (Robert) Fillips, Janet (Frank) Montoya, and Vicki (Norman) Hill; 32 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
On July 5, 1944, in Louisiana, Ida married Charles VanDerZanden, who preceded her in death in 2006. She is also proceeded in death by her parents, Peter and Rosa Hale; sisters, Sue Lombard and Rose Near; brothers, Richard Hale and Robert Hale; son-in-law, Raymond “Teter” Jacobs; and daughter-in-law, Kathy (Farkas) VanDerZanden.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Weare Catholic Church, 2380 W. Jackson Road, Hart, with Fr. Phillip Sliwinski presiding. Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Avenue, Hart. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.