Irene Ella Lenz, age 85, of Ludington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.
She was born July 14, 1934 in Paris, Michigan, to Virgil and Beatrice (Parker) Culp. Irene graduated from Evart High School in 1952.
She married the late John Lenz Sr. on Sept. 10, 1955. Together they raised two sons.
Irene worked as a waitress at the A&W in Evart and the Airport Restaurant in Ludington. Her longest and most enjoyed career was as a babysitter for many families in the Ludington area. She truly enjoyed spending time with children.
In her spare time, Irene enjoyed cooking and reading.
She will be missed by her sons, John Lenz Jr. and Donald Lenz, both of Ludington; her sisters, Rosalee McAdams, Roberta Littlefield, and Patricia Ermatinger; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband, John Sr., and her sister, Dorothy Culp.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Medilodge of Ludington and Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for their care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at noon.
Memorial contributions in Irene’s name may be directed to Oak Grove Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.