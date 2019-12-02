Today

Mainly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.