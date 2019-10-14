Izeek Joe Ratliff, aged 21, of Scottville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from injuries of an auto accident.
Izeek was born on Nov. 15, 1997, in Ludington, was raised in the loving home of his parents James and Sonja (Luomala) Ratliff, and graduated from Mason County Central High School with the class of 2016. He furthered his education on a welding scholarship he earned at West Shore Community College.
Izeek was very mechanically inclined and loved working on cars, trucks, derby cars, welding and just about any outdoor activity as long as he could be hanging out with his friends. He was proud of his Hispanic heritage, was charismatic and often spoke without a filter. Izeek lived his life with a “no fear” attitude, and when asked what he wanted to be in life his reply was always “be just like my dad – My Hero.”
Izeek will be greatly missed by his parents James and Sonja Ratliff of Scottville, his brother Anthony Ratliff of Grand Rapids, his sister Valerie Ratliff of Texas, his grandmother Arminda Ratliff of Texas, his birth mother Maria (Vargas) Manzano also of Texas, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Izeek was preceded in death by his infant sisters Gabriella and Scarlet Ratliff, his grandparents Frank Ratliff, and Donald and Delores Luomala, and his best friend of 14 years — his dog Beaner.
Funeral services will be held for Izeek at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church with Rev. John Hansen officiating. Burial will take place at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville. Friends may gather with his family on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Izeek with a memorial donation are asked to consider his family to assist with expenses.
Please visit Izeek’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a tribute of Izeek for his family, or to light a candle in his memory.