J. Elaine Earl, age 94, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
She was born Jan. 9, 1925 in Marshall, Michigan, to Elwyn and Bernadine (Wells) Earl.
Elaine graduated from Battle Creek Central High School. Her dream of becoming a music and art teacher were detoured when she was influenced by a nursing shortage to apply as a nurse cadet. Elaine was accepted into the nursing program and joined the Nurse Cadet Corp during World War II, traveling throughout Michigan.
Later in life, Elaine went back to school to earn her associate’s degree in Graphic Art. She continued nursing but her passion was music and art.
She would travel to art shows with her display of paintings and do portraits at the events. At one time, Elaine had her own studio behind the Court House called Elaine’s Village Art.
Elaine was a member of Community Church, and she was always active in the church choir. She was also a pianist and organist, playing at local churches when needed.
One of her fondest memories was singing light opera for the Gilbert Sullivan Productions in Battle Creek. When her children entered their teen years, Elaine recruited them for the productions as well.
Elaine will be greatly missed by her children, Richard (Jeri) Holcomb of Kalamazoo and Jill Minidis of Ludington; her grandchildren, Phillip Scramlin, Anne (Josh) Smith, Erica Holcomb, Aaron (Jessica) Minidis, Joy Minidis, Christian (Lorie) Minidis, and Andrew Minidis; and her sister, Helen Ross.
Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her daughters, Janice Kay and Brenda Lee; her granddaughter, Sara Scramlin; her sister, Mary; and brother, Fr. Marcellus Earl.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Community Church in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at noon. There will be a luncheon following the service.
Memorial contributions in Elaine’s name may be directed to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington; www.oakgroveludington.com.