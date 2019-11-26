Today

Windy with periods of light rain and showers. High 47F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Windy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Cloudy late. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.