James “Jim” Arthur Gabel, 87, of Ludington, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sept. 25, 1932, in Fremont, Ohio, the son of Robert and Eleanor (Glenn) Gabel.
Jim earned his bachelor of science degree from Ohio State University and was proud to be a Buckeye. Jim was a biologist working for the U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife for over 30 years, where he was instrumental in the study of the use and toxicity of lampricides. He also spent five years researching at the Oahe Reservoir in Mobridge, South Dakota.
Jim was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed all things Irish, especially his trip to Ireland. Jim was an avid tennis player and golfer, and enjoyed the 15 winters he and Jane were able to spend in Florida. Jim loved hunting, fishing and enjoying nature. He often took his family on vacations in remote areas to further enjoy his love of fishing with his kids. Jim also enjoyed watching football, and discussing politics. Jim loved his Brittany Spaniels and looked forward to the annual pheasant hunting trips in Iowa.
Jim was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church. He was also an active participant of AA, which had a big impact on his life and his relationships with others. He was honored to provide support to others at the Mason County Jail.
On Feb. 3, 1962, in Clyde, Ohio, Jim married Jane Marilyn Schmitz, who survives him. He is also survived by five children, Christopher (Ellen) Gabel of Arlington, Virginia, Teresa (Bao) Vo of Baltimore, Maryland, Kevin (Karina) Gabel of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Gregory (Kasey Church) Gabel of Portland, Oregon, and Laura (Evan) Miller of Traverse City; six grandchildren, Nina Gabel, Lucia Gabel, Ryan Miller, Colin Miller, Alicia Vo and Wren Gabel; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and his five siblings, Glen Gabel, Mary Ann Merkel, Richard Gabel, Denny Gabel and Martha Zeitzheim.
Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at St. Simon Catholic Church, in Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, Ludington, followed by a Scripture Service at 6 p.m. The family will also receive friends Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeshore Food Club.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaonfh.com