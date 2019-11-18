Jeffery Lynn Kubon, 73, of Crystal Valley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Fremont.
He was born Oct. 20, 1946, in Hart, the son of Russell Emil and Dorothy Marie (Lynn) Kubon.
Jeffery had previously worked at Ely’s Sawmill, Miller’s Sawmill, Gerber Products Company, and as a local farmer. He had many interests, including motorcycles, gardening, taking long walks, and spending time with his family.
Jeffery is survived by his sisters, Harriet Shafer (Tom VanBergen), Phyllis (Jerry) Veverka, and Carol Babb; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jeffery was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Dorothy Kubon; grandparents, Rudolph and Amilia Kubon and Thomas E. and Carrie Lynn; and brother-in-law, Robert Shafer.
The family would like to thank the staff of Transitional Heath Services of Fremont and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital for the care they gave to Jeffery.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Avenue, Hart. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Mount Ulysses Cemetery, Crystal Valley. Memorial Contributions may be made to Crystal Valley Care Fund.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements; www.beaconfh.com.